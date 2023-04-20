Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 3.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $33,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 188,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 508,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,791 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.45. 248,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.