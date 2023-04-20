Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as low as C$3.65. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$47.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.71.

Canlan Ice Sports Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

