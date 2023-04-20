Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 133.86 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,865,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

