Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.71

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a report on Monday, March 6th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.
Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.
