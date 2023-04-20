Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $695.47. 130,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $674.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

