Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:JHML traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,400. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $725.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

