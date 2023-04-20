Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $21.59 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,632 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up 2.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.92% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $21,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,733. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

