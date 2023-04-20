Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day moving average is $197.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68. The company has a market capitalization of $281.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.