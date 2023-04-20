Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DFAI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,849. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

