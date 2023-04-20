Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 28,868 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,868 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.