Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 70,200 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 27,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

