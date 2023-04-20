Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.40

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.40 and last traded at C$42.75, with a volume of 60313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.80.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.19%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

