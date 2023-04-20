Capital’s (CAPD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 166 ($2.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on shares of Capital in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Capital Stock Performance

CAPD opened at GBX 98.11 ($1.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.55. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 118 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of £190.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

