Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

