CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of CMAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,207. CareMax has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMAX shares. TD Cowen lowered CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

In other news, Director Bryan Cho bought 10,000 shares of CareMax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Articles

