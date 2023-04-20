Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $146,121 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 22,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,185. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

