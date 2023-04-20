Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,438,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,193,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.46.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

