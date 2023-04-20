Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.41. The company had a trading volume of 280,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,616. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

