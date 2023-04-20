Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 5,867,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,571. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.