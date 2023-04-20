Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.96.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RACE traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.07. 202,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,480. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $286.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.60 and a 200-day moving average of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.