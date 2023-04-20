Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.66.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,125. The stock has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

