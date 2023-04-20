Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Cut by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,832 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $34,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,981. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

