CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $3.25. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 14,281 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.37.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
