CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $3.25. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 14,281 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.