Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Catalent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Catalent Trading Up 2.4 %

CTLT stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after buying an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $63,088,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

