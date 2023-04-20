CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 26.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 206.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 100,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.73. 19,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

