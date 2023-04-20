CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.81 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $64.81 million and $3.80 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00029004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,268.13 or 1.00054033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08260794 USD and is down -8.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,279,486.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

