Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0267 (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. Celer Network has a market cap of $189.31 million and approximately $57.10 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

