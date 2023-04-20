CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CellaVision AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of CellaVision AB (publ) stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. CellaVision AB has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.18.
CellaVision AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CellaVision AB (publ) (CLVSF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.