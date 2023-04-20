CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CellaVision AB (publ) stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. CellaVision AB has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.18.

CellaVision AB engages in the provision of automated microscopy systems in the field of hematology. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; APAC; and EMEA. The firm’s products include DM1200; DM9600; DC-1; Peripheral Blood Application; Advanced RBC Application; and Server Software.

