Celo Dollar (CUSD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $41.37 million and $1.50 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,412,327 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

