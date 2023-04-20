Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $41.38 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,430,441 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

