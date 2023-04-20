Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.74 and traded as high as C$9.99. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 1,059,851 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.73.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

About Centerra Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -68.29%.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.