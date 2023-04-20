Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.90 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENT traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. 79,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,584. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

