Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

