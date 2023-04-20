Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 359,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,536. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

