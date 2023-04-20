Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENTA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.