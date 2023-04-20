Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 16,168 shares.The stock last traded at $34.79 and had previously closed at $34.95.

Central Securities Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Martin Poppe acquired 3,500 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Central Securities during the third quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

