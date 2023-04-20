Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.60. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

In other news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $55,369.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,244.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

