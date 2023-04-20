CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 771,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,482. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

