Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after acquiring an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 197,387 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.5 %

CRL stock opened at $202.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $301.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.



