Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chemomab Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.08.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

