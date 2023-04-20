Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Down 11.0% in March

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CQP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.96. 84,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,215. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.84. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

