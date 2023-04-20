Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Shares Up 1.3%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 741,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,617,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Chill Brands Group Trading Up 9.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Chill Brands Group Company Profile

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It also provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

