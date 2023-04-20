Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

Shares of CD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. 477,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.55. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

