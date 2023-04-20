Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Christopher W. Brandt Sells 1,013 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,798.40. 285,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,289. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,816.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,621.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1,548.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,878.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

