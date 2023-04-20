Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Plans Dividend of $1.56

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.5602 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Christian Dior’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHDRY opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.92. Christian Dior has a fifty-two week low of $134.32 and a fifty-two week high of $241.52.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

