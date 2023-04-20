CIBC Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$5.13 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$5.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

