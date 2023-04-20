CIBC Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$30.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s current price.

IFP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Interfor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Interfor stock traded down C$0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,534. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$19.75 and a 52 week high of C$39.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.54.

Insider Transactions at Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.07) by C($0.58). Interfor had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of C$810.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 0.2642499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

