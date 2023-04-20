Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIEN. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.44.

Ciena Stock Down 2.4 %

CIEN stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $58.71.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,641. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

