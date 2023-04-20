Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $108.32 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.