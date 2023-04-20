Citigroup Cuts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $50.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

